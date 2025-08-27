Dolphins Add Cornerback JuJu Brents from Waivers Amid Roster Moves

Miami, Florida – The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their cornerback lineup by claiming former Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents off waivers. The announcement comes as the Dolphins seek to enhance their defensive depth ahead of the regular season.

Brents, a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has faced challenges during his short NFL career, struggling with injuries that have limited him to just 11 games of a possible 34. Following a torn MCL and meniscus injury sustained in the season opener, he spent time on injured reserve, leading the Colts to release him.

“We need help in the secondary, and JuJu has the potential to provide that,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. “We believe he can be an asset if he can stay healthy.”

The Dolphins are working to clear roster space for Brents, with players like Ethan Bonner being potential candidates for injured reserve. Isaiah Johnson, who made the initial 53-man roster, may also find himself on the roster bubble.

Brents will join cornerbacks Jack Jones, Storm Duck, and Jason Marshall Jr. in a room that is looking to mitigate the losses of previous players. Notably, he comes with impressive athletic credentials, boasting a height of 6-foot-3 and agility scores that place him in the elite tier among cornerbacks.

Despite his prior injuries, Brents showed promise in the preseason, recording six pass breakups and one interception in his rookie season. His performance might not have transformed into a starting role, but he is regarded as a high-upside player worth developing.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver remains optimistic about unleashing Brents’ potential once he regains his health. “He has remarkable tools that can be harnessed effectively in our system,” Weaver said.

The Dolphins aim for Brents to contribute as soon as possible, as they prepare for their season opener against a tough opponent. “If Brents can focus on his rehab, we believe he can have a significant impact down the line,” said McDaniel.