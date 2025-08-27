Sports
Dolphins Add Cornerback JuJu Brents from Waivers Amid Roster Moves
Miami, Florida – The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their cornerback lineup by claiming former Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents off waivers. The announcement comes as the Dolphins seek to enhance their defensive depth ahead of the regular season.
Brents, a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has faced challenges during his short NFL career, struggling with injuries that have limited him to just 11 games of a possible 34. Following a torn MCL and meniscus injury sustained in the season opener, he spent time on injured reserve, leading the Colts to release him.
“We need help in the secondary, and JuJu has the potential to provide that,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. “We believe he can be an asset if he can stay healthy.”
The Dolphins are working to clear roster space for Brents, with players like Ethan Bonner being potential candidates for injured reserve. Isaiah Johnson, who made the initial 53-man roster, may also find himself on the roster bubble.
Brents will join cornerbacks Jack Jones, Storm Duck, and Jason Marshall Jr. in a room that is looking to mitigate the losses of previous players. Notably, he comes with impressive athletic credentials, boasting a height of 6-foot-3 and agility scores that place him in the elite tier among cornerbacks.
Despite his prior injuries, Brents showed promise in the preseason, recording six pass breakups and one interception in his rookie season. His performance might not have transformed into a starting role, but he is regarded as a high-upside player worth developing.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver remains optimistic about unleashing Brents’ potential once he regains his health. “He has remarkable tools that can be harnessed effectively in our system,” Weaver said.
The Dolphins aim for Brents to contribute as soon as possible, as they prepare for their season opener against a tough opponent. “If Brents can focus on his rehab, we believe he can have a significant impact down the line,” said McDaniel.
Recent Posts
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board