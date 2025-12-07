Dolphins Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Jets

East Rutherford, NJ — The Miami Dolphins will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins’ recent success has been fueled by a potent running game. Running back De’Von Achane has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Dolphins’ last three games. Achane’s performance has been a key focus for the team, and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn emphasized the importance of stopping him. “Once he gets on the perimeter, man, he can circle the defense,” Glenn said.

The Jets, however, have struggled with run defense recently, allowing over 140 rushing yards to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in their last outing. Linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams will need to step up to contain Achane and prevent the Dolphins from exploiting their weaknesses.

Along with their running game, the Dolphins have had success through the air. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in interception tied with 14 this season, posing an opportunity for the Jets, who have gone 12 games without a pick—setting an NFL record.

The Jets’ playoff hopes are significantly dim, and a loss this Sunday would officially eliminate them from contention. With this being the 15th consecutive year without playoff participation, the Jets seek to turn their fate around. “We emphasize it, we talk about it,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “The most important thing, ultimately, is the win.”

In terms of conditions, players on both teams will also be facing cold weather, with temperatures expected to drop below 45 degrees. Historically, the Dolphins have struggled in such conditions, losing their last seven games in sub-45 degree temperatures. Meanwhile, the Jets have shown improved performance in recent weeks, bolstered by home-field advantage.

Kickoff for the highly anticipated AFC East matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, with fans eager to see if the Dolphins can maintain their momentum or if the Jets can finally break their interception drought and claim a pivotal victory.