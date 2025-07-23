Sports
Dolphins’ Bayron Matos Airlifted After Injury at Training Camp
Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins faced an unfortunate beginning to their 2025 training camp on Wednesday when offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to a local hospital because of an injury sustained during practice.
The injury occurred near the end of the session, and while the team has not disclosed details regarding its severity, they confirmed that Matos is currently in stable condition.
Matos, who was a basketball player at New Mexico and South Florida before switching to football in 2022, is a unique talent in the NFL. He joined the Dolphins as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program last year and spent the entire season on the practice squad.
“Dolphins OL Bayron Matos was transported to a local hospital by helicopter after suffering an injury at the end of practice today,” the team announced in a statement. “He’s in stable condition.”
As the Dolphins continue their preparations for the season, fans and teammates alike await further updates on Matos’s health status. The team indicated that they will provide more information as the situation develops.
