Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Two New Signings

Miami, FL — The Miami Dolphins are rapidly reshaping their secondary. Just hours after agreeing to terms with veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, the team signed Jack Jones. Together, they join Cornell Armstrong, who was added to the roster earlier this week.

These changes come on the heels of a significant loss, as the Dolphins placed veteran cornerback Artie Burns Jr. on injured reserve after he tore his ACL during the first practice of training camp. Additionally, Ryan Cooper Jr. was waived on Saturday.

Adding to the uncertainty, fourth-year cornerback Kader Kohou left practice early on Saturday due to injury. While covering star receiver Tyreek Hill, Kohou fell awkwardly and immediately showed signs of distress, grabbing his left knee. After evaluation, he was seen limping off the field but appeared to improve as he neared the training complex.

Hilton, a seasoned nickel cornerback, brings seven years of NFL experience, having spent the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now 31, he has made 52 career starts and is known for recording at least one interception each year in the league. Despite a dip in his coverage metrics last season, Hilton remains a capable blitzer with 11 career sacks.

Reports indicate that Al Golden, the Bengals’ new defensive coordinator, opted to let Hilton go in favor of younger players, paving the way for his signing with the Dolphins.