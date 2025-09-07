Dolphins, Colts Clash in Season Opener with Quarterbacks at Stake

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Miami Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for their season opener in the AFC. Both teams are looking to establish their quarterbacks after disappointing seasons.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has battled injuries throughout his career, missing four games last season. Though the team performs better when he is healthy, the former first-round pick has yet to win a playoff game.

The Colts hold a quarterback competition in the offseason, with former Giants QB Daniel Jones taking the lead over 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson. Jones struggled last season, winning just two of ten starts while throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In contrast, Richardson recorded a 6-5 record with 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and twelve interceptions in his sophomore year.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. CBS will broadcast the matchup, with streaming options available through various services.

Both players are under pressure, especially Jones, who has not fared well in season openers in the last two years. Last season, he completed only 52.4% of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss against the Vikings.

The Colts’ defense is newly revamped under coordinator Lou Anarumo, who spent six years with the Bengals. Anarumo aims to improve a defense that had trouble pressuring opponents last year. The Dolphins, meanwhile, need to strengthen their offensive line to protect Tagovailoa.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is motivated to rebound from last season, although he is currently dealing with an oblique injury. Coach Mike McDaniel expects him to play, and if Tagovailoa connects well with Hill and receiver Jaylen Waddle, it could exploit gaps in the Colts’ defense.

Every second counts in this opener, as both teams look to improve from last season where they finished with equal records of 8-9. The Colts’ hopes for the playoffs were dashed last year with a shocking Week 17 loss to the Giants, extending their title drought.

Viewers will receive real-time updates and scores on social media platforms and through various streaming services. This match promises to set the tone for both teams in the 2025 NFL season.