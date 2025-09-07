Sports
Dolphins, Colts Face Off in Season Opener with Injury Concerns
Indianapolis, IN — The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7, in their 2025 NFL season opener. Both teams are looking to start the season strong, but injuries could play a crucial role in the matchup.
The Colts report only one player on their injury list: running back Tyler Goodson, who is dealing with an elbow injury that limited him in Wednesday’s practice. Aside from Goodson, the Colts have a clean slate heading into this week’s game, indicating they might be in good shape.
In stark contrast, the Dolphins’ injury report is extensive, showcasing a dozen players. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De’Von Achane are among the biggest names affected, both limited in practice due to injuries. Hill is recovering from an oblique and calf issue, while Achane is also sidelined with a calf problem.
Aside from Hill and Achane, safety Ashytn Davis (calf), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion), and offensive tackle Austin Jackson (toe) were also limited. Key players like cornerback Ethan Bonner, tight end Darren Waller, and running back Jaylen Wright did not participate in practice, raising further concerns for Miami’s roster.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism about Hill’s condition, stating that his injury has improved and they are hopeful he will contribute on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa confirmed his readiness to lead the offense despite past health concerns, assuring fans he is set to play.
Last season, Tagovailoa threw for 2,867 yards with a completion rate of 72.9%, showing promise for the Dolphins’ offense. Miami’s performance will depend on the health of crucial players like Hill, Achane, and Jackson. If their passing game clicks, the Colts’ defense, which struggled last year, may find it challenging to contain them.
The Dolphins and Colts aim to reset their narratives this season and Week 1 offers a unique chance to set the tone for their respective campaigns. The next injury report will be released on Thursday, allowing teams and fans to gauge player readiness ahead of the game.
