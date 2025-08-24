Dolphins Evaluate Quarterback Depth Amid Preseason Finale

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — The Miami Dolphins are fine-tuning their backup quarterback situation as they prepare for their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith spoke Tuesday about the competition between veteran Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers.

With head coach Mike McDaniel not scheduled to speak until Thursday, Smith faced questions regarding the backup role. McDaniel has previously stated that Wilson is the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, and it appears no changes have taken place since that announcement.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, has completed 20 of 32 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown in the preseason. Ewers, a seventh-round pick from Texas, has completed 16 of 35 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Both quarterbacks have shown flashes of potential, but Wilson has been more productive.

Last week, during practice, both quarterbacks showcased some improvement. Wilson connected well with running back Mike Boone, while Ewers threw a deep ball to wide receiver A.J. Henning that was well-received.

With the joint practice against Jacksonville looming, Wilson’s experience seems to give him an edge, especially with only days remaining before the Dolphins face the Colts in their season opener.

Meanwhile, tight end Darren Waller, acquired in a July trade with the New York Giants, has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. After retiring in June 2024, Waller is expected to provide immediate contributions as a receiving tight end.

Despite his absence from practices, Waller’s understanding of the game is something Smith noted, indicating he grasps the team’s terminology well. Whether Waller takes part in Thursday’s practice remains uncertain.

Additionally, receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is looking to build his chemistry with Tagovailoa as the preseason progresses, emphasizing the importance of trust between the two. Tagovailoa noted that this preseason provides an opportunity for other receivers to step up in Hill’s absence.

The Dolphins will continue to assess their roster as they approach their first game, creating an intriguing atmosphere heading into the regular season.