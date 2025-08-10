Dolphins Face Crucial 2025 Season with Key Players on Hot Seat

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a pivotal 2025 season, as several players and coaches face increased scrutiny. Chief among them is head coach Mike McDaniel, who has yet to fulfill the expectations set upon his hiring.

Since taking the helm, McDaniel has a record of 28-23 and has seen the Dolphins exit in the Wild Card round of the playoffs during both of his postseason appearances. His position appears increasingly precarious as the team looks to improve its performance in 2025.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is another player under pressure. Although he has displayed moments of brilliance when healthy, recurring injuries, particularly concussions, have hampered his development and consistency on the field.

The current friction between Tagovailoa and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has garnered attention as well. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently addressed this issue, urging Tagovailoa to manage any off-field drama effectively. Newton stated, “You got to manage that, brother. You got to stay healthy, brother.” He emphasized the importance of including Hill in plays, labeling him the most dangerous receiver in the game.

Hill’s performance is vital for the Dolphins’ success. Last year was considered a down season for him; he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. However, in the previous seasons, he had impressive stats, securing 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, and 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in 2022.

For Miami to contend in the AFC, it is crucial that Tagovailoa stays healthy and syncs well with Hill. If their issues persist, significant changes could come for the franchise after the 2025 season.