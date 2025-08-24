Dolphins, Jaguars Joint Practice Ends in Fights and Injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins held their final joint practice of training camp on Thursday, August 21, 2025, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The practice, which was also the last open to fans, took a chaotic turn when fights broke out on the field.

The skirmishing began between the Dolphins’ defense and Jaguars’ offense and eventually led to two separate altercations. Dolphins defensive tackle Matthew Butler chased a player into the indoor facility through an open door. Injured safety Ashtyn Davis joined the fray as the exchanges escalated. Later, a brief shoving match occurred between Dolphins receiver Dee Eskridge and Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

Despite the intensity, the much-anticipated matchup between Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Jaguars’ Travis Hunter did not take place as both players are nursing oblique injuries. The Dolphins’ training camp has gained attention after last season’s dramatic 20-17 victory against Jacksonville in the opener.

Running back Jaylen Wright left practice early due to discomfort in his right leg and was seen entering the Baptist Health medical facility. Wright is vying for the No. 2 running back position against rookie Ollie Gordon II, especially with starting RB De’Von Achane sidelined with an injury.

Another player who had to leave was receiver A.J. Henning, who was carted off the field on crutches. Several players were absent from practice, including DT Kenneth Grant and CB Kendall Sheffield, both dealing with injuries.

In on-field action, Dolphins first-team defense reportedly dominated early in the session. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith acknowledged the need for improvement among backup offensive tackles, stating they have shown growth but remain inconsistent.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected for a touchdown pass to receiver Malik Washington, who has been impressive during camp. Tagovailoa also noted the importance of developing chemistry with his receiving corps amidst the absence of Hill.

As the Dolphins prepare for roster cuts, the team faces tough decisions, especially within the cornerback and offensive line positions. Coaches are optimistic about the potential of their young roster as they transition from a focus on immediate success to a long-term strategy.

Overall, the Dolphins’ joint practice with the Jaguars showcased high energy, fierce competition, and a few injury concerns as they gear up for the regular season.