Dolphins Release Veteran Cornerback Mike Hilton Before Roster Cuts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have released cornerback Mike Hilton, just ahead of the NFL‘s roster cut deadline. Hilton, 31, was informed of his release on Monday after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins in July.

Hilton joined Miami with the expectation of playing a key role in the secondary, particularly in the slot position. However, his time within the team was brief, as he did not gain significant playing time with the first-team defense during practice.

The Dolphins have faced challenges in their cornerback lineup due to injuries, including season-ending injuries to other defensive backs, which led to Hilton’s signing. The team had hoped he could help bolster a position that has been a concern throughout the offseason.

Hilton’s release will not only create $1.03 million in cap space for the Dolphins but also incur a dead money charge of $168,000. The financial implications suggest the team is looking to reshuffle their roster as they enter the season.

As an eight-year veteran, Hilton has 56 career starts, and his experience may attract interest from other teams as they finalize their rosters ahead of Week 1. Notably, he had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he contributed significantly during playoff runs in recent seasons.

Following his release, Hilton will re-enter free agency, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to secure a spot on another team’s roster.