Sports
Dolphins Release Veteran Cornerback Mike Hilton Before Roster Cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have released cornerback Mike Hilton, just ahead of the NFL‘s roster cut deadline. Hilton, 31, was informed of his release on Monday after signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins in July.
Hilton joined Miami with the expectation of playing a key role in the secondary, particularly in the slot position. However, his time within the team was brief, as he did not gain significant playing time with the first-team defense during practice.
The Dolphins have faced challenges in their cornerback lineup due to injuries, including season-ending injuries to other defensive backs, which led to Hilton’s signing. The team had hoped he could help bolster a position that has been a concern throughout the offseason.
Hilton’s release will not only create $1.03 million in cap space for the Dolphins but also incur a dead money charge of $168,000. The financial implications suggest the team is looking to reshuffle their roster as they enter the season.
As an eight-year veteran, Hilton has 56 career starts, and his experience may attract interest from other teams as they finalize their rosters ahead of Week 1. Notably, he had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he contributed significantly during playoff runs in recent seasons.
Following his release, Hilton will re-enter free agency, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to secure a spot on another team’s roster.
Recent Posts
- Dolphins Release Veteran Cornerback Mike Hilton Before Roster Cuts
- Al Ahly Prepares for Ghazl El Mahalla Match Amid Tactical Changes
- Rocket Lab Expands U.S. Investments for Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Tyson Barrie Retires After 14 NHL Seasons and 822 Games
- Lucid Implements 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
- Rivian Faces Challenges Amid R2 SUV Launch Plans
- Tilray Brands Gains Momentum Amid Regulatory Change and Partnerships
- Day One of Donna Adelson’s Murder Trial: Tensions Rise in Court
- Pokémon GO Levels Up: Update Boosts Cap to 80
- Danielle Brooks Talks Leota Adebayo’s Evolution in Peacemaker Season 2
- Salman Khan Opens Up About Love During Bigg Boss 19 Premiere
- Kentucky Wildcats Name Zach Calzada Starting Quarterback for Season Opener
- Southern Colorado Braces for Near Record Heat This Thursday
- Okta to Announce Q2 Earnings with Expected Revenue Increase
- Homeowner Shoots Two Masked Intruders Posing as Police in Houston
- U.S. Equities Rally as Powell Hints at Interest Rate Cuts
- Andy Roddick Predicts Elena Rybakina’s Success Before US Open 2025
- Labor Day Approaches Amid Federal Holiday Countdown
- Cardano’s Market Dynamics Amid Whale Accumulation and Institutional Interest
- Cold Front Brings Rain and Temperature Drop to Oklahoma