Dolphins Running Back Jaylen Wright Undergoes Surgery, Signs New Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright underwent what coach Mike McDaniel described as a “small procedure” that will keep him sidelined for a temporary period. The procedure is not expected to be season-ending, according to reports.

In response to Wright’s injury, the Dolphins have signed running backs Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty to their practice squad. Wilson, 29, played in nine regular-season games with Miami last season, rushing 16 times for 57 yards without scoring a touchdown. Hasty, meanwhile, had a brief stint with the New England Patriots before being released.

Both Wilson and Hasty have previously played under McDaniel while he was coaching with the San Francisco 49ers, providing familiarity with the Dolphins’ system.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed that running back De’Von Achane is expected to be available for Miami’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7. Right tackle Austin Jackson also stated he would be ready for the game, adding some positive news for the Dolphins as they prepare for the season.

The Dolphins have seen promising performances from rookie running back Ollie Gordon II, who is anticipated to play a key role while Achane returns to the field. Miami’s season opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Indianapolis.

As the Dolphins gear up for the upcoming season, the team remains optimistic about Wright’s recovery timeline and potential for return within the month of September. He has not been placed on injured reserve, which would have resulted in a four-game absence.