Sports
Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins have announced a significant contract extension for defensive tackle Zach Sieler. According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the new three-year deal is worth $67.75 million, with $44 million guaranteed.
Sieler, 29, had two years remaining on his previous contract but has been seeking an extension this offseason. The agreement makes him the highest-paid defensive player on the Dolphins’ roster.
Originally signed by the Ravens in 2018, Sieler joined the Dolphins after being waived by Baltimore. Since then, he has shown remarkable growth on the field. After transitioning to the interior of the defensive line in 2023, he recorded 10 sacks in each of the last two seasons, an achievement not matched by any other defensive tackle.
In a statement, Sieler expressed gratitude for the team’s support and acknowledged that he feels he has earned this recognition. “I do feel that respect coming and I feel like I’ve earned it; I know I’ve earned it,” he said earlier in July.
Sieler’s performance over his six years with the team includes 30 career sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and multiple forced fumbles and interceptions. His recent extension is expected to help with the salary cap, potentially clearing up to $5 million in the coming years.
With his continued development, Sieler looks to be a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ defense as they aim for success in the upcoming NFL season.
