Dolphins Tight End Darren Waller’s Preseason Participation Raises Questions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller did not participate in any official practice drills during the team’s training camp, but he was dressed for warmups in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Although Waller activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Wednesday, he wore sweatpants by game time and was not in uniform for the match. Before kickoff, Waller engaged in individual drills with other tight ends and caught passes from all the quarterbacks, which usually suggests a player will participate in the game.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel appeared to prioritize Waller’s safety, opting to limit game exposure. Waller was also present for an intrasquad practice earlier in the week, but he did not engage in any rigorous activity apart from light stretching.

In Saturday’s game against the Jaguars, the Dolphins’ offense had a shaky start. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled in his first two series, taking two sacks before finally leading a successful drive early in the second quarter. He connected with wide receiver Malik Washington for a 25-yard touchdown.

Tagovailoa completed 4 of 8 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown before the conclusion of his preseason. Miami’s offensive struggles early raise concerns as they prepare for the regular season.

In addition to Waller, several key players did not participate, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back De’Von Achane, and right tackle Austin Jackson, all of whom are recovering from injuries. Hill has missed practice for nearly three weeks due to an oblique injury, while Achane tweaked a calf at a recent joint practice.

In a critical moment early in the game, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders exited the field with a trainer, leading to a two-point conversion attempt instead of a standard extra point. Punter Jake Bailey took the opening kickoff after Sanders departed.

The Dolphins’ defense put forth a solid effort, with edge rusher Chop Robinson and linebacker Jaelan Phillips each contributing to a strong defensive performance. In total, the team capitalized on defensive opportunities, including an interception from rookie safety John Saunders Jr., securing a 14-6 victory.

The ongoing injury management for players like Waller and Hill remains crucial as Miami transitions to the regular season. Updates regarding player statuses are anticipated leading up to the kickoff of the new season.