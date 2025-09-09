Dominican Republic Soccer Team Faces Jordan in Friendly Match

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – The Dominican Republic’s national soccer team is set to face Jordan in a friendly match on Tuesday in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The game will kick off at 1:00 PM local time and will be broadcast live by CDN Deportes.

This match is the first of two friendlies for the Dominican team during the FIFA international break. The team, managed by Argentine Marcelo Neveleff, also has a match scheduled against Uruguay on October 10.

Among the players selected for the match is midfielder Pablo Rosario from OGC Nice in France, defender Junior Firpo from Real Betis in Spain, and Juan Familia Castillo, who plays in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

The Dominican squad arrived in Jordan on Saturday and has completed three training sessions in preparation for the match. Some players, including Peter Federico González, who recently transferred from Getafe CF to Real Valladolid, opted out of the match to focus on their club commitments. Similarly, Jimmy Kaparos has remained in Belgium to undertake evaluations required by his new team, Patro Eisden Maasmechelen.

Marcelo Neveleff commented on the situation, saying, “The two situations with Peter Gonzalez and Jimmy Kaparos benefit us as long as they play at their clubs and gain match rhythm.” New addition Edgar Pujol joins the squad after a commitment with his club was postponed.

The complete squad includes goalkeepers Xavier Valdéz (Nashville SC, USA), Miguel Lloyd (Cibao FC, RD), and Anthony Núñez (Mansfield Town FC, England), as well as a mix of defenders and midfielders from various clubs across Europe and the Dominican Republic.

Jordan, who has secured a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, will be a challenging opponent for the Dominican team as they continue to prepare for their own competitive schedule, including upcoming matches in the CONCACAF Nations League.