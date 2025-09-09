Dominican Republic Welcomes Record 8 Million Visitors in 2025

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic has welcomed 8,005,257 visitors in the first eight months of 2025, according to data from Tourism Minister David Collado. This figure marks a 49 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019 and a 13 percent rise over 2023, highlighting the country’s booming tourism industry.

Collado announced the record during a presentation at a hotel in Santo Domingo, emphasizing the significant boost from an improved cruise industry. “This is another record, surpassing ourselves once again by receiving more than 8 million visitors in just the first eight months of the year,” said Collado.

From January through August, the Dominican Republic recorded 6,085,053 air arrivals, which represents a 2 percent increase from last year. However, cruise arrivals saw a dramatic surge, with 1,920,204 passengers arriving, reflecting a 166 percent increase over 2019 and up 25 percent compared to 2023.

In August alone, 707,175 air arrivals were registered, with 569,665 identified as international tourists. Dominican-origin visitors made up 19 percent of the total, with 137,510 individuals arriving. When combined with cruise passengers, August’s overall visitor count reached 807,413.

The United States continued to be the largest source market for visitors, contributing 46 percent of arrivals. This was followed by Canada at 15 percent, Argentina at 6 percent, Colombia at 5 percent, and Puerto Rico at 3 percent.

Punta Cana International Airport was the top entry point, handling 58 percent of arrivals in August, followed by Las Américas at 24 percent and Cibao at 13 percent. Collado attributed the success to a strong public-private partnership that has helped sustain momentum in tourism.

“We have worked tirelessly and transparently with a formidable team. That is the foundation of our success,” Collado stated.