ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Former NHL goalie Dominik Hasek strongly criticized the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Hasek condemned the red-carpet welcome given to Putin, labeling him the “greatest criminal of the 21st century.” He expressed his concerns over the implications of Trump’s actions, especially after a recent missile strike on Kyiv.

In a social media post, Hasek described the event as a troubling display of diplomacy. He wrote, “I will never forget in my life that on August 15, 2025, American soldiers rolled out the red carpet for the greatest criminal of the 21st century.”

During the summit, Trump and Putin were seen exchanging handshakes and smiles, with U.S. warplanes flying overhead to mark the occasion. Hasek’s comments reflect his ongoing opposition to the war in Ukraine and his feelings about international leadership.

This is not the first time Hasek has criticized Trump. In July 2025, following a missile strike on Kyiv, he labeled Trump as “the weakest president” and accused him of enabling Russian aggression.

“Trump is doing everything he can to help Putin in his imperialist goals and has proven more than once that he is indifferent to the Ukrainian people. Despicable,” Hasek wrote on social media.

His statements underscore a broader concern among many regarding the relationship between the U.S. and Russia and the consequences it has on global security.