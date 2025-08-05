Sports
Dominik Mysterio Claims Victory at SummerSlam Against A.J. Styles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dominik Mysterio showcased his prowess as he faced A.J. Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025. Mysterio, the reigning champion, set out to prove himself and leaned into some controversial tactics reminiscent of his late father’s style.
The match escalated when Styles attempted to apply the calf crusher on Mysterio. However, things took a wild turn when Styles accidentally tangled with the referee. With the official distracted, Mysterio seized the chance to use his boot against Styles, gaining a crucial advantage.
Mysterio then executed a stunning frog splash, pinning Styles for the win. This victory marked Mysterio’s successful title defense after previously retaining against Penta and Octagon Jr.
“King of the Luchadores. Remember the name, ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio,” he shouted to the crowd while leaving the ring. His aspirations didn’t end there; he also announced plans to compete for the AAA Mega Championship in a future fatal four-way match.
Styles, left reeling, hinted that this could be his final SummerSlam, raising questions about his future in professional wrestling.
