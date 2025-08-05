Dominik Mysterio Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Defense

East Rutherford, NJ – Dominik Mysterio, the vibrant WWE superstar, prepares for his Intercontinental title defense at SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium. The 28-year-old wrestler, known for his remarkable style and in-ring skills, feels ready as he heads into this high-stakes match against AJ Styles.

Mysterio expressed his excitement about partnering with Chase Freedom Unlimited, saying, “It was surreal” to be approached for this collaboration. He has been using Chase credit cards throughout his life and shared how his Freedom Unlimited card has helped him with daily expenses like rental cars and hotels.

“The fact that I’ve been using Chase my whole life… it was a dream come true,” Mysterio added, noting that he only recently learned about the rewards and cash back benefits. Mysterio humorously recounted a past experience when his card was declined after he splurged with his first WWE earnings, but praised Chase for resolving the issue.

Looking ahead to his match against AJ Styles, Mysterio is confident despite a recent loss in a mixed tag team match. “I’m walking in as a champion,” he declared, hinting at a family legacy that invigorates his fighting spirit as he approaches his 20th anniversary in wrestling.

Despite facing challenges, including challenging opponents and a loud crowd, Mysterio feels ready to retain his title. He highlighted a previous victory over Styles and believes he has the upper hand going into this weekend’s match.

Mysterio’s journey in WWE has been marked by a passion for the sport that rivals the legacy of his father, Rey Mysterio. Reflecting on his career, Dominik has earned recognition as one of the most promising talents in wrestling, achieving a title victory at WrestleMania 41.

His dedication extends beyond the ring to his personal life, where he is keen on reuniting with his partner, the injured Liv Morgan. Mysterio jokingly discussed what he would sacrifice to have her back, revealing a humorous side to his personality.

This weekend, wrestling fans can expect an electrifying event as Mysterio defends his title against AJ Styles while also enjoying appearances from celebrities and other WWE stars. SummerSlam kicks off live on Peacock this Saturday and Sunday, promising excitement for fans around the globe.