Dominik Mysterio Responds to CM Punk’s Criticism in Bold Interview

NEW YORK, NY — WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio fired back at CM Punk during an interview on “The TWC Show” on August 11, 2025. Mysterio’s remarks came after Punk’s criticism of WWE storylines, specifically touching on the believability of Mysterio’s relationship with Rhea Ripley.

In promoting the “Unreal” docuseries, Punk stated, “Nothing exposes the business more than trying to convince people that Dom and Rhea were in an actual relationship.” When asked about Punk’s jab, Mysterio did not hold back.

“Actually, nothing exposed the business more than trying to go to UFC and then getting your ass kicked and then coming back to wrestling,” Mysterio said, referencing Punk’s unsuccessful stint in the UFC. Mysterio’s quick-witted comeback received praise from the show’s hosts, applauding his boldness in confronting one of wrestling’s most recognized talkers.

Beyond the exchange with Punk, Mysterio reflected on the recent chaos at SummerSlam, specifically the moment when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on a defeated CM Punk. He shared his excitement, noting that Rollins is one of his “Padrinos,” or godfathers, in the Lucha Libre tradition.

“I was so excited when I heard his music… He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming. I was just happy,” Mysterio recalled, describing it as one of his favorite moments of the weekend.

Fresh off a successful title defense against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, Mysterio is currently a prominent figure on Monday Night Raw as part of The Judgment Day. Fans can listen to the full interview on “The TWC Show” podcast.