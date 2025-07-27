Dominion Energy Restores Power After West Ashley Outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Power has been restored for nearly all Dominion Energy customers in West Ashley following a power outage on Thursday night. The outage, which affected approximately 1,641 customers, was reported around 8 p.m. due to a tree that fell on overhead power lines along Ashley River Road.

According to Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer, the incident occurred at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Tobias Gadson Boulevard. The outage caused significant disruptions, including traffic lights being out at several intersections.

Emergency crews and local authorities, including the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department, responded to the scene to assist work crews in restoring power. As of 10:05 p.m., the Dominion Energy outage map showed that restoration efforts were successful, with only 38 customers still without power.

Power was fully restored around 10 p.m., marking an end to the disruptions homeowners experienced earlier in the evening. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges power utilities face with aging infrastructure and environmental factors.