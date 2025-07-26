Dominion Energy Restores Power After West Ashley Outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Power was restored for almost all Dominion Energy customers in West Ashley on Thursday night after an outage affecting 1,641 residents. The power went out around 8 p.m. due to a tree contacting overhead power lines along Ashley River Road, according to Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer.

As of 10:05 p.m., 38 customers were still without electricity. The outage also caused traffic lights to malfunction at the intersections of Ashley River Road and Tobias Gadson Boulevard, and at Paul Cantrell Boulevard and Tobias Gadson Boulevard.

The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department assisted Dominion Energy crews on the scene to help manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Fischer mentioned that the estimated time for full restoration was anticipated between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that evening. Fortunately, power was restored before the predicted timeline.

Citizens were advised to stay cautious while driving during the outage, as the unfunctional traffic signals posed a risk for accidents.