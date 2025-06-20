Health
Doña Rosa Saavedra Updates Fans on Health After Heart Surgery
Doña Rosa Saavedra, the mother of singers Jenni and Lupillo Rivera, recently shared details about her health during a live broadcast on June 13, 2025. Saavedra revealed that she was hospitalized due to heart problems, which her followers noticed after observing her less energetic demeanor in her cooking videos.
During the live session with her children, Rosie and Pedro Rivera, Saavedra recounted that she began to feel unusually fatigued. “I thank God that I am here today. Maybe it was time for me to step away from the kitchen, and I didn’t want to listen: I felt weak, and after finishing a recipe or filming, I would lie down because I was so tired, and that wasn’t normal for me, as I am the strong one,” she said.
After undergoing several tests, doctors identified a heart anomaly that led to an emergency operation. “What happened is that they put a pacemaker in my heart,” Saavedra explained.
Despite her eagerness to return to the kitchen and share recipes, Doña Rosa expressed that she will take a break from social media to focus on her health. Her decision has been met with supportive messages from fans wishing her a quick recovery.
A pacemaker is a small medical device implanted under the skin of the chest to help regulate the heart’s rhythms when they are too slow or irregular.
