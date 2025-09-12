Donald Trump Jr. Draws Controversy with Anti-Trans Comments on 9/11 Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY — On September 11, 2025, Donald Trump Jr. made headlines for a controversial statement comparing transgender individuals to terrorists during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show. He claimed, “I can’t name, including probably like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, a group that is more violent per capita than the radical trans moment.” This comment sparked outrage as it coincided with the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Trump Jr.’s remarks came just a day after the death of Charlie Kirk, who was shot during an event in Utah. Kirk was addressing mass shootings when he was attacked. Law enforcement has not yet apprehended the shooter, but reports suggest that ammunition found at the scene featured expressions of transgender ideology.

Previously, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms had indicated that this report was based on unverified information. This did not stop Trump Jr. from leveraging the incident to further his narrative against transgender individuals, suggesting that there are many “mass killings” that remain unreported.

Data has shown that a minimal percentage, about 0.1%, of mass shootings involve transgender individuals. Contrastingly, about 96% to 98% of mass shootings are committed by cisgender men. The Gun Violence Archive, which tracks mass shootings, has consistently reported this data since 2013.

Trump Jr. also commented on far-left rhetoric, suggesting that it has contributed to political violence, even as he acknowledged violent attacks aimed at conservative figures. In light of Kirk’s death, President Donald Trump spoke to the nation, saying the violence is a tragic consequence of demonizing dissenters.

Amidst these developments, Democratic leaders, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, highlighted that Trump frequently targets his political opponents. As discussions about political violence circulate, both sides of the aisle are examining the implications of their rhetoric and the impact on societal safety.