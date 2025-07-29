Politics
Donald Trump Jr. Faces Scrutiny Over Drone Company Ties
NEW YORK, NY — Donald Trump Jr. is facing scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest related to his role in Unusual Machines, a Florida-based drone company. After his father, Donald Trump, was re-elected president, Trump Jr. agreed to serve on the company’s advisory board in November. He holds 331,580 shares in Unusual Machines, which recently saw its stock price double.
Unusual Machines has aligned itself with government spending initiatives, receiving a boost from the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes $1.4 billion for small drone production. This financial support could benefit Trump Jr. directly, raising concerns among government watchdogs about possible ethical violations.
“There is no modern or historical comparison for what Don Jr. and the President are doing,” said Donald Sherman, chief counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). He emphasized that Trump Jr. is not subject to the same financial disclosure rules that federal officials are, which could obscure any potential lobbying efforts.
Unusual Machines seeks to capitalize on changes in defense policy, announcing plans to manufacture drone motors and other components in a state-of-the-art facility in Orlando, Florida. The company also aims to fully integrate its supply chain within the U.S. to comply with national security regulations.
As Congress begins working on the 2026 defense budget, the National Defense Authorization Act prioritizes domestic production of small drone components, providing further opportunity for companies like Unusual Machines. The Pentagon has signaled significant investment plans in American-made drones.
Concerns regarding possible privileges that Trump Jr. might enjoy in his role were echoed by Colby Goodman, an arms trade expert from Transparency International U.S. “He could have access to inside information that could benefit Unusual Machines in terms of government contracts,” Goodman stated.
Additionally, Trump Jr. is a partner at 1789, a venture capital firm involved in multiple defense-related startups. Although it’s unclear how directly he influences investment decisions at 1789, his affiliation raises further questions about the interplay between his family’s political power and his business interests.
As watchdog groups criticize the lack of regulations for adult children of high-ranking officials, Sherman noted the need for clearer policies to prevent potential conflicts of interest. “The rules aren’t designed to force adult children of government officials to report their financial entanglements,” he said. “But Don Jr. and President Trump may have made the case for reform.”
