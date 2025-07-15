Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup

Teterboro, New Jersey – Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were spotted displaying affectionate behavior on Sunday during a double date with former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The couple attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, where they were seen kissing and hugging eagerly.

The public display of affection (PDA) began as they awaited President Trump’s arrival at Teterboro Airport, with witnesses noting their matching white button-up shirts and their romantic gestures. Eyewitnesses reported they were seemingly oblivious to the crowd around them, continuing to hold hands and embrace as they moved from the airport to the stadium.

Trump Jr. and Anderson’s relationship was first rumored in late 2024, shortly after he reportedly ended his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle, his fiancée at the time. Their relationship was made public during Trump’s inauguration weekend in January, and their romance has appeared to grow serious, with Anderson receiving an invitation to Tiffany Trump’s Peter Rabbit-themed event in April.

While at the FIFA event, the couple was noted for their ongoing affection. Anderson publicly expressed her admiration for Trump Jr. via social media, declaring him the ‘finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person’ she had ever met.

Meanwhile, Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has also moved on and is currently in a relationship with professional golfer Tiger Woods. Both couples have been the subject of media attention, reflecting the evolving dynamics within the Trump family.

The FIFA Club World Cup final, a prestigious global soccer tournament, took place in front of enthusiastic fans and marked a significant sporting event for the Trumps. The family was seen enjoying the game, adding to their public appearances in major sports events.