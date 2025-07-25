Donald Trump Visits Scotland Amid Controversy Over Business Interests

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Scotland later today to visit two golf resorts he owns. The former U.S. president will head to Turnberry in South Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire, where he plans to open a new 18-hole course.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will meet British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during this trip to discuss trade and economic relations. The visit is significant since U.S. presidents rarely promote their personal business interests while in office.

Trump’s choice to focus on golf during a tumultuous time—marked by crises such as Gaza and Ukraine, alongside skepticism about his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—has raised eyebrows. Observers see it as an unusual move for someone pursuing a return to the presidency.

During a previous visit in 2015, Trump emphasized his golf courses to the UK media, indicating a long-standing connection to Scotland. His mother was born in Lewis, Scotland, before immigrating to the U.S., linking him personally to the nation.

As he promotes his new golf course, Trump will also meet with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney. Business leaders in Scotland, notably from the Scotch whisky industry, are urging Trump and Starmer to advocate for reduced U.S. import tariffs during their discussions.

A large security operation, reportedly costing over £5 million, has been mobilized in anticipation of Trump’s visit, including road closures and airspace restrictions. Police reinforcements from across the England-Scotland border have been deployed to manage potential protests.

Anti-Trump demonstrations are expected in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, despite the possibility of some locals supporting his pro-oil stance in a city known as “the oil capital of Europe.” Trump has contributed to controversial debates regarding fossil fuel transition and renewable energy, asserting that the North Sea could still provide secure energy for the UK.

Despite the controversies surrounding Trump, visits to Scotland by sitting U.S. presidents are rare. Past visits include George W. Bush attending a G8 summit in 2005 and Joe Biden’s participation in a climate conference in 2021.

Trump’s relationship with the golf world remains complex. He has expressed frustration over golf authorities’ refusal to host major tournaments at Turnberry, which has hosted the Open Championship four times.

The Trump Organization’s extensive golf business, including lucrative foreign deals, continues to intertwine with his political pursuits, raising ethical questions. The U.S. Secret Service is responsible for security, but concerns linger about the impact of such visits on local police resources.

Historically, golf has deep roots in Scotland, making Trump’s presence notable as he incorporates promotional interests into his political image.