Sports
Doncic Escapes Major Injury Ahead of EuroBasket
Ljubljana, Slovenia – Luka Doncic faced an injury scare during a preparation game for EuroBasket on August 16, 2025, when teammate Gregor Hrovat fell into his knee.
Despite the collision, Doncic was reported to have avoided any serious injury. He left the game and walked to the locker room favoring his right leg but was able to return to the bench for the remainder of the match against Latvia.
Doncic had a strong performance before the incident, scoring 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds in the first half. Sources suggested he might have sustained a non-serious right knee contusion, and his participation in EuroBasket remains unaffected.
“I can’t talk about the situation at this moment. When we know more, we will inform the public about it,” said Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulić following the game.
NBA fans, particularly those of the Los Angeles Lakers, are watching Doncic’s condition closely. With the Lakers heavily reliant on both him and LeBron James, any injury concerns raise alarms ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
Doncic has had a history of injuries but has also shown remarkable skill on the court. This incident serves as a reminder of the physical challenges athletes face when representing their countries.
