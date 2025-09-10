Doncic’s Slovenia Faces Wagner’s Germany in EuroBasket Quarter-Finals

RIGA, Latvia — The EuroBasket 2025 tournament continues as Slovenia prepares to take on Germany in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, September 10, at 2:00 PM ET. Both teams feature standout NBA players, with Luka Doncic leading Slovenia and Franz Wagner spearheading the German squad.

Doncic, the EuroLeague MVP, has showcased his skills throughout the tournament, averaging 34 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He recently made history by recording the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket history, showing his all-around dominance. Doncic’s performance is vital for Slovenia, which has been largely a one-man show as they advance through the tournament.

“Luka is everything for us,” said a team official. “He inspires the rest of the team to play better.”

Meanwhile, Germany has proven to be a formidable team with a deep roster. They remain undefeated in the tournament, boasting a total of seven players averaging over 8.5 points per game. Franz Wagner leads with 20.7 points, while Dennis Schroder adds 20.2. The team’s collective effort has enabled them to outscore opponents by significant margins, with their closest challenge being a 19-point win against Lithuania.

“We have prepared well, and our team chemistry is strong,” Wagner stated. “We know what to expect from Slovenia.”

The matchup reflects contrasting team philosophies: Slovenia relies heavily on Doncic, while Germany thrives on team collaboration. A key factor is the physicality and depth of the German lineup, which can wear down opponents.

As both teams approach the quarter-final, the stakes are high. Slovenia is aiming to reclaim the European championship after their win in 2017, while Germany seeks to add another trophy to their 2023 World Cup title. The game promises a thrilling clash between two basketball powerhouses.

The EuroBasket quarter-final tips off at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia, on September 10, as fans eagerly await to see if Doncic can lead his team past the well-rounded German squad.