Dončić’s Triple-Double Fuels Slovenia’s Win at EuroBasket

KATOWICE, Poland — Luka Dončić recorded a remarkable triple-double on Sunday, leading Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium and marking the team’s first win at EuroBasket 2025. The star player scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and provided 11 assists during the match.

This triple-double is only the fourth recorded at EuroBasket since 1995, showcasing Dončić’s exceptional skill on the court. At just 26 years and 184 days old, he also became the youngest player to reach 400 EuroBasket points since Tony Parker did so in 2007.

“This is a normal day at the office for him,” said Slovenia small forward Edo Muric, praising Dončić’s consistent performance. “I’m even more glad that today we showed we can play good defense. And that we won.”

Despite previous losses to Poland and France, where Dončić scored 34 and 39 points respectively, Slovenia is set to face Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

In Group D, Israel and 2022 finalist France are tied for second place with five points each after Israel defeated France 82-69, led by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija’s 23 points. Meanwhile, Poland’s victory over Iceland secured them a spot in the round of 16.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a comeback for Greece, scoring 27 points in a commanding 94-53 win against Georgia. Antetokounmpo had previously missed a game against Cyprus, but his return helped Greece remain unbeaten in the tournament, sitting atop Group C with six points.

Greece secured its place in the knockout phase when Italy defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 96-79 later on Sunday. In another exciting match, Simone Fontecchio of the Miami Heat also made waves, scoring 39 points and breaking Andrea Bargnani’s single-game record for an Italian player at EuroBasket.

As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies with the top four teams from each group advancing to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from September 6-14.