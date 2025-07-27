Donegal Faces Kerry in Thrilling All-Ireland SFC Final Showdown

DUBLIN, Ireland — The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final on Sunday promises an exciting match between Ulster champions Donegal and Munster winners Kerry at Croke Park. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM BST and will be aired live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website.

Kerry is returning to the final for the third time in four years, seeking their 39th Sam Maguire Cup victory. In contrast, Donegal aims for its third title, having last won in 2012 and appearing in the final for the first time since their defeat to Kerry in 2014.

Experts are eager to share their predictions ahead of the match. Oisin McConville, a 2002 winner, noted, “Kerry were very impressive against Tyrone and Donegal blew Meath away. The two best teams in the country are in the final.” He highlighted the importance of Kerry’s David Clifford but suggested Donegal’s well-rounded scoring threat could give them an edge.

Philly McMahon emphasized the tactical battle, stating, “It will come down to which team is going to be strong defensively.” He identified Donegal’s various scoring options compared to Kerry’s reliance on the Cliffords.

Brendan Devenney echoed the sentiment about Donegal’s attacking prowess, mentioning their speed and capability to score from many players and stressing, “That’s the danger for Kerry.” Meanwhile, Conor McManus pointed to Donegal’s depth, which he believes could be a deciding factor in the match.

Mickey Harte, a three-time winning manager, said, “Donegal’s counter-attack is the best in the country.” He expressed confidence that Donegal could effectively manage Kerry’s David Clifford and emerge victorious. Owen Mulligan supported this, highlighting Donegal’s strategic bench strength and his belief in their capability to frustrate Kerry’s star players.

As anticipation builds, the teams prepare for one of the most prestigious events in Irish sports. The match not only signifies a title chance but also has a backdrop of tactical rivalry and the potential to shape each team’s legacy in Gaelic football.

The atmosphere at Croke Park is expected to be electric as fans from both sides gather for this storied contest.