Donkey Kong Bananza: A 3D Platformer for a New Generation

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo‘s latest entry in the Donkey Kong franchise, titled “Donkey Kong Bananza,” is set to launch on July 17, 2025. This 3D platformer promises a vibrant underground world of exploration and fun for fans old and new.

In “Bananza,” players guide Donkey Kong on a mission to save stolen golden bananas from the villainous VoidCo. What sets this game apart is its innovative gameplay mechanics, allowing players to interact with their environment in new ways, such as punching through terrain and creating shortcuts.

The game not only features Donkey Kong but also introduces a new companion character, Odd Rock, who aids in overcoming obstacles faced during gameplay. Their interactions bring a fresh narrative twist, diverging from the traditional tropes that have characterized earlier entries.

“Bananza” is drawing comparisons to Nintendo’s acclaimed “Super Mario Odyssey” due to its engaging mechanics and imaginative level design. Both games are developed by the same team, which illustrates a continuity in quality and vision.

The gameplay spans over 20 hours, providing users with plenty of opportunities for exploration. As players delve deeper into the game, they will uncover a myriad of collectibles, including Banandium Gems that enhance gameplay progression.

However, not all aspects of “Bananza” are flawless. Critics have noted minor performance issues, such as occasional frame drops during hectic gameplay periods. These issues, while present, typically don’t detract from the overall experience, which remains enjoyable and captivating.

Douglas S. Murray, a gaming reviewer, expressed excitement for the gaming community, stating, “After years of waiting for a solid 3D Donkey Kong game, ‘Bananza’ is the delightful surprise we needed. Its innovative mechanics and charming characters make it a top contender for the year’s best platformer.”

The game is designed to appeal to fans of all ages, emphasizing fun, exploration, and the iconic charm that Nintendo is known for.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds, and it seems clear that “Donkey Kong Bananza” is poised to make a significant impact on the Switch 2 landscape.