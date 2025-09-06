News
Donna Adelson Found Guilty in 2014 Murder of Son-in-Law Dan Markel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Donna Adelson, 75, was found guilty Friday in the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, who was shot in his garage in 2014. The verdict followed a three-hour jury deliberation.
Adelson was charged with first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy and solicitation to commit murder, linked to the shooting that occurred amid a custody dispute between Markel and her daughter, Wendi Adelson. Prosecutors allege that Donna and her son, Charles Adelson, orchestrated a plan to hire hitmen to kill Markel, who was a Harvard law graduate and a law professor at Florida State University.
During the trial, extensive evidence from an FBI sting operation, wiretapped phone calls, and testimonies from family members and guilty co-conspirators were presented to demonstrate that Donna was the mastermind behind the murder plot. Adelson’s co-conspirators, including Charles, were previously convicted in connection with the case.
Defense attorneys argued there wasn’t direct evidence linking Donna to the planning or financing of the murder, claiming the hitmen acted independently. However, prosecutors showed that Donna had the financial means to fund the murder, with testimonies indicating close communications between her and her son about the details of the situation.
Wendi Adelson testified under cross-examination that she had not spoken to her mother since Donna’s arrest in November 2023. She described feeling confused and hurt by her mother’s actions surrounding the case. Wendi’s testimony included her initial doubts about her mother’s potential involvement in the murder plot.
The trial revealed troubling dynamics within the Adelson family. Donna’s oldest son, Rob Adelson, recounted his estrangement from his mother, particularly after he learned of the murder. He described a chilling phone call where Donna informed him that Markel had been shot.
Ultimately, Donna Adelson’s conviction may result in a life sentence as the judge expressed intentions to impose the maximum penalty. After the verdict, Dan Markel’s family addressed the court, expressing their deep loss and gratitude towards the jury for holding Donna accountable for the tragic events that has deeply affected their family.
Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman expressed satisfaction with the jury’s verdict, reflecting the complexity and seriousness of the case during her post-trial comments. A separate sentencing hearing for Donna Adelson will be scheduled at a later date.
