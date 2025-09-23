Donna Kelce Pressures Travis to Start a Family After Engagement

Kansas City, MO – Donna Kelce is encouraging her son, Travis Kelce, to start a family with his fiancée, pop star Taylor Swift, following their recent engagement. This revelation came to light during the September 22 episode of the podcast New Heights, hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce.

During their conversation with NFL coach Deion Sanders, Jason Kelce joked that parents often have a ranking system for their children. He mentioned, “Mom’s always had Travis number one.” However, Travis, 35, interrupted, claiming that the rankings have shifted since Jason, 37, became a father of four. “Right now, Mom has Jason number one because he has kids,” Travis said.

Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 5 months, with wife Kylie, confirmed Travis’s statement, adding, “She’s put some pressure on him.” Sanders responded lightheartedly, asking Travis, “What are you waiting for, Dad?”

Despite the playful pressure, Travis and Swift are not rushing to start a family just yet. They recently announced their engagement in August, and images of the proposal show Travis down on one knee, presenting a sparkling ring. The two said in their announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Following the engagement, Donna has expressed her excitement about the couple’s relationship. A source revealed that she has been saving mementos, such as photos and notes, as she is very sentimental about their love story.

Jason also praised Travis’s rapport with children, saying, “Our daughters just know that when he comes, he’s gonna lock in.” Bruising the idea of more grandkids, Donna seems optimistic as she prepares for her son’s upcoming wedding.

As for Travis, he reflects on his proposal experience, stating, “The palms were definitely sweating… I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there.” He added, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”