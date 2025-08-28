Donna Kelce Welcomes Taylor Swift with Nostalgic Tribute

Kansas City, MO – Donna Kelce, 72, celebrated the rumored engagement of her son, Travis Kelce, to pop superstar Taylor Swift by sharing a nostalgic Facebook cover photo. The image featured side-by-side pictures of both Kelce and Swift as children.

The gesture has generated excitement among fans, especially those who admire the harmony between the Kelce family and Swift. Donna has been seen cheering for her son alongside Swift at Arrowhead Stadium, further signaling her support for the relationship.

Donna’s latest post echoes earlier sentiments expressed by her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, during an episode of “The Jason Show” on August 26. He commented, “The family – both sides – kind of assumed this was going to happen because we’d never seen our kids so happy.”

Fans of both Travis and Swift have taken to social media to share their approval of the union, with many praising the supportive family dynamic on display. As the two continue to nurture their relationship, Donna’s clever tribute to Swift shows just how tightly-knit this family really is.