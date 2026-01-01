Donnie Wahlberg Reflects on Support from Jenny McCarthy Amid Career Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA — Donnie Wahlberg is grateful for the unwavering support of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, as he navigates changes in his career. After the cancellation of his show, Blue Bloods, Wahlberg found solace in McCarthy’s encouraging words, which led to the creation of his new show, Boston Blue.

Wahlberg recalled how McCarthy initially had doubts when she received a call for The Masked Singer. “I was like, ‘That’s going to be huge!’” Wahlberg said. Her enthusiasm soon transformed skepticism into excitement, setting a supportive tone for their partnership.

As Wahlberg faced the challenge of moving on from Blue Bloods, McCarthy urged him to explore new opportunities. “She said, ‘You must do this,’” he remembered. Their bond of encouragement becomes a critical source of strength for both.

The couple recently celebrated their 11th anniversary, reflecting on their commitment to one another. “In every way, she’s a confidant, a cheerleader, a supporter,” Wahlberg said. He likens their relationship to kites where they support each other’s aspirations.

McCarthy also shared that the couple renews their vows annually as a testament to their love. “There is something nice about it,” she said. Wahlberg believes this dedication is fundamental to their relationship, stating, “The most work we put into anything is our relationship and our family.”

Wahlberg also expresses pride in his son, Elijah, who is pursuing music. Elijah is currently drumming for a young pop artist in Toronto: “I’m over the moon,” said Wahlberg, beaming with excitement for his son’s success.

In sharing about their family life, Wahlberg described how precious moments with his children have brought them closer. “That family time was probably the most joyous and special it’s ever been,” he stated.

Wahlberg balances his busy lifestyle through gratitude. “As long as I’m operating from a place of gratitude, I’ll be happy,” he shared. He emphasizes cherishing every moment and the joy of bringing happiness to others as essential to his well-being.