Donny Schatz Joins Big Game Motorsports After Leaving Tony Stewart Racing

Ogilvie, Minnesota — Donny Schatz, a ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, has joined Big Game Motorsports less than 24 hours after parting ways with Tony Stewart Racing. The announcement came on Thursday, August 13, 2025, marking a new chapter for the 48-year-old driver, who will compete for the next seven races alongside reigning series champion David Gravel.

Schatz’s departure from Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) came after an 18-year partnership that yielded eight titles in the World of Outlaws and nine victories at the Knoxville Nationals. The split was announced officially on August 12, 2025, amid a streak of underperformance and a restructuring of the team.

“Making a change now gives each of us the chance to reset and refocus before 2026,” said TSR owner Tony Stewart in a statement. Stewart expressed gratitude for Schatz’s long-standing contributions, stating that their relationship had evolved into a family-like bond over the years.

Big Game Motorsports owner Tod Quiring confirmed that Schatz would drive the No. 15 car for his team, noting the decision was made easy by Schatz’s impressive record. Quiring stated, “Donny has produced a storied career and does a tremendous job of taking care of equipment,” highlighting the clean driving style that Schatz is lauded for.

Schatz is set to make his debut with Big Game Motorsports at the Big O Showdown at Ogilvie Raceway, followed by races at Jackson Motorplex and Mississippi Thunder Speedway. His participation with the team allows Schatz to continue a remarkable streak of consecutive World of Outlaws races, now totaling 1,600.

As Schatz transitions, he aims to maintain focus on the upcoming races, ensuring his performance remains competitive even after a shocking career shift. Schatz has not shied away from expressing his disappointment about TSR’s decision but is looking forward to this new opportunity and hopes to make a positive impact with his new team.

His first races with Big Game Motorsports will occur during a crucial stretch in the racing season, with fans eager to see how the storied driver adapts to his new environment. “I’m looking forward to the next three weeks,” Schatz expressed, emphasizing his commitment to competing and supporting his fellow driver, David Gravel.