Sports
Donovan Edwards Waived by Jets After Impressive Preseason Performance
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was waived by the New York Jets on Tuesday, marking a significant development for the undrafted rookie just as the NFL regular season approaches. Edwards, who joined the Jets after the 2025 NFL Draft, led the team in rushing during the preseason but ultimately did not secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
Edwards had a notable preseason, carrying the ball 26 times for 89 yards and scoring a touchdown. His performance included a long touchdown run that was called back due to a penalty in the Jets’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He also made an impact in the passing game, recording four receptions for 39 yards. Despite these contributions, he was outperformed by teammates in a crowded backfield that includes Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
At Michigan, Edwards had a standout career, accumulating 2,251 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns over four seasons. He was known for big moments, including a 216-yard performance against Ohio State in 2022 and two touchdown runs in the 2023 national championship game against Washington.
In a statement about his college experience, Edwards expressed mixed feelings about his legacy at Michigan, saying, “I did the things that I needed to do. Is my legacy going to be what I want it to be? Yes and no.” He emphasized gratitude for the opportunities he had and the support from fans.
If Edwards goes unclaimed on waivers, he is eligible to join the Jets’ practice squad. The Jets made other notable roster cuts on what is informally known as cut day across the league, as they finalize their roster before the start of the regular season.
