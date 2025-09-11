Sports
Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Texas Rangers have signed former Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Solano to a minor league contract, the team announced Tuesday. This marks the third time in just over two months that the Rangers have added a player released by the Mariners.
Solano, a 37-year-old veteran, was let go by the Mariners on September 1 after appearing in 69 games this season. He finished the season with a .252 batting average, 21 RBIs, three home runs, and a .639 OPS. In his time with Seattle, Solano primarily played first base, appearing in 66 games at that position and two at third base.
His playing time dwindled after the Mariners acquired Josh Naylor from Arizona in late July, leading to Solano appearing in just five games in August. He had signed a one-year contract with Seattle worth up to $3.5 million in January.
The Rangers are currently dealing with significant injury challenges, having 11 players on the injured list, including notable names like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Despite their injury woes, the Rangers have been on a roll, winning 12 of their last 16 games and are just 1.5 games behind the Mariners for the final American League wild card spot.
Rangers’ efforts to bolster their roster have included signing two other former Mariners, first baseman Rowdy Tellez and utility player Dylan Moore, in the past couple of months. Both players were quickly moved to major league roles after being released by Seattle.
While Solano’s addition may help the Rangers in their playoff chase, the Mariners are hoping to strengthen their current position as well, as they aim to clinch a postseason berth.
