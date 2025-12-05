Donyelle Jones, Season 2 Finalist of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ Dies at 46

LOS ANGELES, CA — Donyelle Jones, known for her vibrant performances on the second season of the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 46. Jones’s passing was confirmed by her family via her official Instagram account, where they shared that she “transitioned” on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 8:34 a.m. after nearly a decade-long battle with breast cancer.

In their heartfelt message, Jones was remembered as “A wife. A daughter. A sister. A friend. And a warrior who kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here.” The post further celebrated her resilience, stating, “Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile.” Jones finished in third place on “SYTYCD” in 2006, behind winner Benji Schwimmer and runner-up Travis Wall.

Schwimmer paid tribute to Jones by sharing a poignant video message and archival footage from their time together on the show. “This morning, I woke up from a dream with tears in my eyes, and there weren’t tears of sorrow or pain, but they were tears of joy,” Schwimmer shared. He recounted a dream where Jones appeared in a beautiful dress, dancing joyfully, and remarked on the warmth of their last meeting just a week before her death.

Diagnosed with Stage 3C breast cancer in 2016, Jones’s journey included overcoming numerous challenges such as a double mastectomy and extensive chemotherapy. Her cancer eventually progressed to Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. In her final days, Jones kept her followers updated, remaining upbeat even as she entered hospice care.

<p"Most of you know, at this point, I am in hospice… I have surrendered to whatever God’s will is," she stated in a video a week before her passing, expressing gratitude for the miracles she received throughout her battle. Jones also encouraged her followers to reconnect with their communities and families.

Public figures and fellow alumni from the dance community expressed their sorrow following her death. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown called her “the best of us,” praising Jones’s impactful spirit. Brown added, “Thank you for showing us how to live and fight and love and DANCE!” Donyelle Jones is survived by her family and remembered by countless fans and friends for her talent and tenacity.