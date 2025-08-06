DoorDash’s Ambitious Plans Extend Beyond Restaurant Delivery

San Francisco, California — DoorDash, the dominant player in the U.S. restaurant delivery market, has reported a significant rise in financial performance. With a market share of approximately two-thirds, the company has seen its stock price soar to over $250 a share, leading to a market cap exceeding $108 billion as of Tuesday.

For the first time, DoorDash announced an annual profit in 2024. This success has positioned the company well in the competitive food delivery space. DoorDash’s recent moves suggest an intention to expand beyond restaurant delivery. In May, it proposed a nearly $4 billion acquisition of Deliveroo, a deal that would enhance its presence in over 40 countries, making its restaurant delivery operations truly global.

DoorDash also aims to improve its services to local businesses with a $1.2 billion acquisition of SevenRooms, a hospitality software company. Parisa Sadrzadeh, who leads this initiative, emphasized the need to support restaurants in increasing their physical sales. “We introduced a delivery capability during the pandemic, and now we must focus on enhancing physical store volumes,” she stated.

In addition to these acquisitions, DoorDash continued to expand its offerings by announcing the acquisition of Symbiosys, an advertising technology startup. This will help brands reach customers through the DoorDash app and other platforms. DoorDash noted its advertising revenue surpassed $1 billion in 2024, indicating a higher profit margin than its core delivery business.

The company is also forming delivery partnerships across various retail sectors, such as grocery and pharmacy, which further positions it as a multifaceted player. According to Xu, the CEO of DoorDash, their market penetration in U.S. restaurant sales remains relatively small, providing room for further growth.

With its aggressive strategies and broadening ambitions, DoorDash aims to become more integral to the global technological foundation of food services and other retail sectors.