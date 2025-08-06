Business
DoorDash’s Ambitious Plans Extend Beyond Restaurant Delivery
San Francisco, California — DoorDash, the dominant player in the U.S. restaurant delivery market, has reported a significant rise in financial performance. With a market share of approximately two-thirds, the company has seen its stock price soar to over $250 a share, leading to a market cap exceeding $108 billion as of Tuesday.
For the first time, DoorDash announced an annual profit in 2024. This success has positioned the company well in the competitive food delivery space. DoorDash’s recent moves suggest an intention to expand beyond restaurant delivery. In May, it proposed a nearly $4 billion acquisition of Deliveroo, a deal that would enhance its presence in over 40 countries, making its restaurant delivery operations truly global.
DoorDash also aims to improve its services to local businesses with a $1.2 billion acquisition of SevenRooms, a hospitality software company. Parisa Sadrzadeh, who leads this initiative, emphasized the need to support restaurants in increasing their physical sales. “We introduced a delivery capability during the pandemic, and now we must focus on enhancing physical store volumes,” she stated.
In addition to these acquisitions, DoorDash continued to expand its offerings by announcing the acquisition of Symbiosys, an advertising technology startup. This will help brands reach customers through the DoorDash app and other platforms. DoorDash noted its advertising revenue surpassed $1 billion in 2024, indicating a higher profit margin than its core delivery business.
The company is also forming delivery partnerships across various retail sectors, such as grocery and pharmacy, which further positions it as a multifaceted player. According to Xu, the CEO of DoorDash, their market penetration in U.S. restaurant sales remains relatively small, providing room for further growth.
With its aggressive strategies and broadening ambitions, DoorDash aims to become more integral to the global technological foundation of food services and other retail sectors.
Recent Posts
- DA Rules Officer-Involved Shooting of Jabari Peoples Justified
- Austin Theory Removed from WWE Roster Following Injury Announcement
- Google Invests $1 Billion in AI Education Initiative Across U.S. Colleges
- DoorDash’s Ambitious Plans Extend Beyond Restaurant Delivery
- Cubs Pitcher Kittredge Strikes Out Three in Immaculate Inning
- Cornelius Town Board Approves Cashmere Development Amid Controversy
- AppLovin Shares Surge Following Strong Tech Earnings
- Alix Earle Hints at Feud with Alex Cooper on TikTok
- Instagram Introduces New Features to Enhance Friend Connections
- RB Salzburg Draws with Club Brugge in Champions League Qualifier
- Marlins Sweep Yankees for First Time in History
- Grounded 2 Early Access Roadmap Unveiled by Obsidian Entertainment
- High-Risk Medical Evacuation Mission in Antarctica Successfully Completed
- EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Presents New Manager Career Features
- Chicago Stars Set to Face Gotham in NWSL Match
- Manchester United Pursues Brighton Midfielder Carlos Baleba Amid Transfer Activity
- Orioles’ Zach Eflin Faces Indefinite Injury Recovery Timeline
- IDF Cancels Troop Extensions Amid Gaza Conflict
- Thomas Müller Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC: A Major MLS Acquisition
- Lake Mary Little League Teams Advance in World Series Amid Challenges