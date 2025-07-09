DoorDash Faces Major Outages Leaving Customers Frustrated

CHICAGO, IL — Many customers using DoorDash faced difficulties on Wednesday morning as major outages were reported across the United States. By 7:15 a.m. CT, more than 5,300 users indicated they experienced problems with the grocery and food delivery service, according to Downdetector.

Cities including St. Louis, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and New York reported significant disruptions. In the Chicago area, the app displayed several grocery stores and breakfast restaurants as unavailable, while others remained operational.

As reports began to decrease, issues dropped to approximately 4,700 at 8 a.m. CT. DoorDash did not respond promptly to inquiries regarding the outages.

The problems reportedly began around 3:46 a.m. CT, with about 200 users initially reporting issues. As breakfast ordering surged around 7:01 a.m. CT, reports soared to nearly 5,500. By 7:47 a.m. CT, the number of complaints fell to around 2,800.

Most reported issues were associated with the Dasher App, which delivery workers use to fulfill orders. Only 31% of problems came from the consumer app, while just 1% of users encountered login issues.

Many Dashers expressed frustration on social media. One driver voiced concern, saying, “Hopefully it will be up soon. Don’t really want to waste my entire day.” Another advised fellow Dashers to wait to resume deliveries until the app was stable, warning, “With this kind of outrage, you are setting yourself up for a ton of headaches and frustration.”

In response to previous delivery disputes, DoorDash had established a new PIN code feature that customers must provide to receive their orders, aiming to improve accountability.

Throughout the event, customers were vocal about their frustrations on social media. One user wrote, “DoorDash not working right now is ruining my day ?? I’m so hungry.” Others lamented about delayed orders or issues with the app marking stores as closed.

By late morning, DoorDash announced that service had been restored, and app functionality was returning to normal. A spokesperson stated, “We’re actively issuing refunds to all customers who were charged for undelivered orders.” The company thanked users for their patience during the disruption.