DoorDash Stocks Hit Record High After Strong Earnings Report

San Francisco, CA – DoorDash shares surged to an all-time high on Thursday following the company’s strong earnings report. The food-delivery service revealed a second-quarter net income of $285 million, a significant rise from a loss of $157 million during the same period last year.

This performance exceeded expectations from analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha, who anticipated lower earnings. DoorDash’s revenue reached $3.28 billion, marking a 25% increase year-over-year. Total orders surged by 20% to 761 million, with the marketplace gross order value (GOV) rising 23% to $24.24 billion.

All four metrics—the net income, revenue, total orders, and GOV—set quarterly records, indicating a strong growth trajectory. The company noted a pronounced acceleration of orders in the U.S., particularly in the restaurant category, while international markets also contributed significantly to the growth.

“This performance reflects our team’s innovation, operational excellence, and hard work, and we intend to continue investing to expand the scale, scope, and capabilities of our business going forward,” DoorDash stated in a release.

Following this earnings report, DoorDash shares climbed 4% to approximately $268, having earlier reached a record high of $278.15. The stock has seen a remarkable increase of around 60% year-to-date.