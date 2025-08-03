News
Dormant Russian Volcano Erupts After Centuries of Silence
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia — The Krasheninnikov Volcano on Kamchatka Peninsula erupted on August 3, 2025, for the first time in nearly 600 years, sending plumes of ash up to 6,000 meters into the atmosphere.
The eruption started at 4:50 a.m. local time (GMT+12). The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) reported that the volcano had not been active since the mid-15th century, with its last major activity recorded around 1463.
Local authorities warned of potential hazards for low-flying aircraft due to the ash cloud, which is drifting eastward toward the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately, no populated areas are in danger of ashfall, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Olga Girina, head of KVERT, stated, “This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years.” She also mentioned that this eruption may have been triggered by a significant earthquake that struck the region earlier in the week.
Seismic activity had previously increased following a powerful earthquake near Petropavlovsk, which led to tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Girina highlighted that the nearby Klyuchevskoy Volcano also exhibited increased activity, confirming a possible correlation between the seismic events.
The Krasheninnikov Volcano, standing at 1,856 meters, has been assigned an orange aviation hazard code, indicating the necessity for precautionary measures in air travel.
Geologists have noted that Kamchatka is one of the most volcanically active regions in the world, home to over 300 volcanoes, with 29 currently active. Experts continue to monitor the region closely as more seismic activity is possible.
