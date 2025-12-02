Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen Clash in DFB-Pokal Showdown

Dortmund, Germany – Borussia Dortmund faces Bayer Leverkusen tonight in the DFB-Pokal Round of 16, marking their second match against each other this week. The game is set to kick off at 9 PM local time at Signal Iduna Park.

Just days ago, Dortmund secured a 2-1 victory away at Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The team now hopes to continue this momentum in the cup competition. Head coach Niko Kovac aims to build on this confidence, emphasizing the team’s recent performances that showcase defensive stability and clutch scoring moments.

The squad arrives in good spirits, particularly buoyed by key players like Karim Adeyemi and Fabio Silva, who have shown improved form. Kovac will be looking for a repeat of the last game’s success as they strive for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Leverkusen, however, enters the matchup with their own confidence despite a recent league setback. The team previously achieved an impressive string of four consecutive victories, including a dramatic win over Paderborn that required extra time in the previous round of the DFB-Pokal.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand is expected to make strategic changes to the lineup, relying on a dynamic offensive approach to challenge Dortmund’s defense. Fans are eager to see how the players gel after adjustments made in the last league match.

Tonight’s clash is more than just a game; it is viewed as a showdown for supremacy in German football. Earlier in the day, Lothar Matthäus, a legendary national player, predicted a win for Dortmund, citing the home field advantage under the lights.

This match is broadcast on Sky, ARD, and ZDF, with live coverage starting at 9 PM. Both teams are now on the field for their warm-ups, building anticipation for a thrilling encounter.