Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 4, 2025 — Borussia Dortmund is ready to embrace the underdog role in their quarterfinal match against Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup. Coach Niko Kovac expressed confidence in his team as they aim to avenge a heartbreaking loss to Madrid in last year’s Champions League final.

The match is scheduled for Saturday at MetLife Stadium, where temperatures are expected to soar. Kovac noted that the stadium is likely to be packed with enthusiastic fans, primarily supporting Real Madrid. “We’re here as an underdog, but we also want to show our best face and hopefully we can pass to the next round,” he told reporters.

Dortmund is entering the match on an impressive 11-match unbeaten streak, but they have struggled against Madrid in past encounters, suffering defeats in their last six meetings, including a 2-0 loss in the Champions League final last year.

Despite the odds, Kovac believes his players are ready to compete at the highest level. “We need high self-confidence when we face Real Madrid. The players showed they are able to compete with big opponents,” he said. Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga, emerging stronger since Kovac took over as coach in February.

The match kicks off at 4:00 PM and is expected to draw significant viewership, with fans eager to see if Dortmund can turn the tide against their formidable rivals.