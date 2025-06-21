Dortmund Faces Mamelodi Sundowns in Club World Cup Showdown

Cincinnati, Ohio – Borussia Dortmund prepares to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a critical match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Scheduled for June 21, kick-off is set for 12:00 PM Eastern Time at TQL Stadium.

Dortmund is coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw against Fluminense in their opening match and needs a victory to advance in Group F. Fans hope to see American players Gio Reyna, Cole Campbell, and Mathis Albert contribute, as they remained on the substitutes bench during the last game.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, enters the match with confidence after defeating Ulsan Hyundai 1-0. They aim to secure a spot in the knockout stage with another victory over a strong European opponent.

“We want to surprise the soccer world,” said a Sundowns player following their earlier win. “Dortmund is a strong team, but we have our game plan.”

Dortmund’s lineup includes notable talents like Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens, who are expected to lead their team’s offensive push. The stakes for both teams are high, with Dortmund needing points to regain control of the group and Sundowns looking to solidify their position.

The match will be available for streaming on DAZN for viewers in the U.S., and fans can also follow it through various sports platforms. With both teams bringing different strengths, Saturday’s match promises intense competition.