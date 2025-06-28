Dottie Pepper Opens Up About Respected Golf Career and Commentary

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Dottie Pepper, a 17-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion, continues to make her mark in the world of golf commentary. Despite injuries ending her playing career, she has become a respected analyst at CBS, known for her candid opinions and insightful discussions about the sport.

Pepper, who played on six U.S. Solheim Cup teams, made history in 2020 as the first TV reporter allowed inside the ropes at the Masters. This April, she reported on Rory McIlroy’s playoff victory over Justin Rose, sharing her thoughts on the intense final rounds of the tournament.

Reflecting on her career, she said, “I never once packed it in during a round of golf. Not once. Never mailed it in.” Her dedication to the sport remains evident as she navigates the responsibilities of her broadcasting role.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Pepper reminisced about her father, former Tigers infielder Don Pepper, and their discussions about his SI cover story. “His reminder to me was you’re the best in [New York] state,” she recalled, reflecting on the balance between hopes for a golf career and the importance of a college education.

As a commentator, she values building relationships on the course, stating, “I’ve gotten more comfortable just going on the range and talking to the caddies.” This approach has allowed her to share insightful updates on players’ equipment and preparation, like Scottie Scheffler’s significant addition of a 7-wood.

Recognizing the challenges of live broadcasting, she shared a memorable incident from the 2010 Ryder Cup. After sneezing during a match, she jokingly recalled being dubbed “Snotty Dottie” in the headlines, a mishap that was ultimately received well by players like Lee Westwood.

Pepper also discussed her fears about preparation and her career trajectory. Despite health challenges, including surgeries and injuries, she found a new passion in broadcasting, which she initially did not foresee as a career path.

Looking back, she acknowledges the intensity of her early years on the Solheim Cup team, stating, “I think it was probably a little more intense then.” Despite the pressures, she cherishes those experiences as some of her proudest moments.

As the conversation shifted to the Masters, Pepper highlighted McIlroy’s remarkable journey at the 2025 tournament. She said, “Every time you thought he had it buttoned up, it went bad—and then he came back.” This kind of unpredictability adds excitement to the sport.

When asked about the slow pace of play in golf, she noted improvements but emphasized the need for ongoing attention to the issue. “It’s definitely gotten better,” she said. “The Tour got a big response from their fan survey talking about the same thing.”

As she continues her career, Pepper remains committed to her role as an analyst and supporter of the game she loves. “There are times when I’m in the middle of 10 weeks in a row and it’s a grind,” she said, contemplating her future in broadcasting.