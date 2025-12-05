News
Double Stabbing at Bethpage Deli Leaves Two Dead
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) — A man and woman were killed in a double stabbing at A & A Italian Deli & Pizza on Hicksville Road Thursday morning. Police apprehended a suspect shortly after the incident.
Officers received a 911 call just after 9 a.m. regarding the violent altercation at the deli. Witnesses report the victims, a 62-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, were the owners of the establishment, which has served the community for more than 30 years.
Joe Boros, a 97-year-old customer, witnessed the aftermath. He described the scene as tragic. “This is the worst thing that ever happened to me in my lifetime,” he said. Boros stated that he saw the couple’s son, the alleged attacker, exit the deli, reportedly confessing, “I just stabbed my parents.”
Another witness, Brandon James, noted that the suspect did not resist arrest. “He didn’t run, didn’t put up a fight, nothing. I saw bloody hands when they turned him around,” James recalled.
Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while the man was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The 30-year-old son was taken into custody without incident, but police have not yet released his name.
Members of the community expressed their disbelief at the tragedy. “They were just hard-working people, a staple in this neighborhood for so long,” said customer Diane Elder. Customers at the deli mentioned concerns regarding the son’s emotional well-being, noting that they did not foresee such a violent event.
As family and friends comforted each other, the deli’s patrons reminisced about the couple, describing them as a kind and beloved family. “They’ve been a part of our lives for so long,” said Marie Troise, recalling the couple’s plans for a summer trip to Italy.
Officials have not filed any charges as of the latest reports.
