Doug Dern: Trustworthy Bankruptcy Lawyer in Michigan

Hartland, MI – Doug Dern, a seasoned bankruptcy attorney with over 23 years of experience, is recognized for guiding clients through Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy processes. Operating from his Law Office of Doug Dern in Hartland, he provides personalized service without the use of call centers, ensuring direct communication and compassionate legal support.

Dern specializes in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which allows clients to eliminate debts such as credit cards and medical bills while keeping essential assets like homes and cars. He also handles Chapter 13 cases, which help clients reorganize their debts and protect their possessions over time. Dern’s expertise allows clients to understand their options and select the best plan for their financial situation.

“Clients appreciate that I treat them like friends, moving their cases forward quickly and affordably,” Dern stated. His commitment to client care distinguishes him in the legal field.

Mark Maupin, founder of the National Real Estate Investors Network, praises Dern for his integrity and expertise. “I’ve relied on Doug for multiple legal matters. His integrity, expertise, and responsiveness make him my first call every time,” Maupin shared, highlighting Dern’s solid reputation.

Dern is dedicated to helping residents in Livingston, Oakland, and Genesee counties. He offers free consultations to ensure accessible guidance for those facing financial hardships. For more information, contact the Law Office of Doug Dern at (248) 882-0838.