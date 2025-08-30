Business
Doug Dern: Trustworthy Bankruptcy Lawyer in Michigan
Hartland, MI – Doug Dern, a seasoned bankruptcy attorney with over 23 years of experience, is recognized for guiding clients through Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy processes. Operating from his Law Office of Doug Dern in Hartland, he provides personalized service without the use of call centers, ensuring direct communication and compassionate legal support.
Dern specializes in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which allows clients to eliminate debts such as credit cards and medical bills while keeping essential assets like homes and cars. He also handles Chapter 13 cases, which help clients reorganize their debts and protect their possessions over time. Dern’s expertise allows clients to understand their options and select the best plan for their financial situation.
“Clients appreciate that I treat them like friends, moving their cases forward quickly and affordably,” Dern stated. His commitment to client care distinguishes him in the legal field.
Mark Maupin, founder of the National Real Estate Investors Network, praises Dern for his integrity and expertise. “I’ve relied on Doug for multiple legal matters. His integrity, expertise, and responsiveness make him my first call every time,” Maupin shared, highlighting Dern’s solid reputation.
Dern is dedicated to helping residents in Livingston, Oakland, and Genesee counties. He offers free consultations to ensure accessible guidance for those facing financial hardships. For more information, contact the Law Office of Doug Dern at (248) 882-0838.
Recent Posts
- Gaudreau Parents Hospitalized After Sons’ Tragic Deaths
- Manchester United Prepares for Crucial Match Against Burnley
- Dieterich Secures Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Sacred Heart 5-4
- Magdalena Fręch Faces Coco Gauff Today at US Open
- Hopkinton State Fair Celebrates 110 Years with Exciting Events
- Optimism Builds for Nebraska Football’s 2025 Season Under Rhule
- Lando Norris Dominates Practice at Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort
- Federal Judge Halts Fast-Track Deportations under Trump Policy
- Duquesne to Face Pitt After 86 Years in Rivalry Showdown
- Doug Dern: Trustworthy Bankruptcy Lawyer in Michigan
- Sami Zayn Crowned New U.S. Champion at WWE SmackDown
- Belize Government Monitors Case of Convicted Abducted National
- Burning Man Welcomes Unexpected Birth Amid Festival Revelry
- Angel Batista Meets Tragic Fate in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’
- Protests Erupt Across Israel Demanding Hostage Release
- Chelsea Hosts Fulham in Crucial Premier League Clash
- GR223 Trail Closed Due to Fires in Jobourg
- Catherine Breed Breaks Record for Fastest Swim from Farallon Islands to SF
- Willem Dafoe Stars in Hopeful Drama ‘Late Fame’ Premiering at Venice
- Rain Showers and Arrests Highlight Hawaii News This Weekend