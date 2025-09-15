Doughty Aims for Olympic Return at Age 36

CALGARY, Canada — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is focused on representing Canada again at the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026, which would mark a significant milestone as he approaches his 36th birthday on December 8. Doughty, who has won Olympic gold twice, believes making the team at this age would be a remarkable achievement.

“I expect to be on the team,” Doughty told NHL.com following Hockey Canada‘s 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp last month. “I know it’s going to be hard for me to make it, but personally I expect to be on that team. I do think making the best team in the world at 36 years old is quite an accomplishment. That would be amazing. I’ve honestly been thinking about this way too much and it’s still so far away.”

Doughty expressed disappointment that he could have already participated in five Olympic Games instead of three, due to NHL players’ absence from the 2018 and 2022 Olympics. He understands the significance of this opportunity for his career, particularly considering the difficult seasons endured with the Kings after his earlier successes, including two Stanley Cups earned in 2012 and 2014 and a Norris Trophy in 2016.

“The focus is way different now,” Doughty said. “Now it upsets me my last few years we went through a rebuild, things kind of went downhill in my prime and I feel like people don’t see how good I actually still play out there and I want to show everybody.”

Doughty demonstrated his abilities in February at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he competed for Canada after being added to the roster as an emergency replacement. Despite playing in only six regular-season games due to injury, he averaged nearly 27 minutes ice time during the tournament, showing he still has the stamina to compete at a high level.

Canada’s general manager Doug Armstrong praised Doughty’s performance, noting his desire to prove himself to the coaching staff. “He was injured and sort of off of our radar screen,” Armstrong said. “But I was very impressed with the training he did because he came back and started to play 26 minutes right out of the gate. I don’t think that was by mistake.”

Doughty played all four games in the tournament, contributing an assist and averaging just under 20 minutes of ice time per game. His commitment to the team was clear after he played over 20 minutes in the championship game against the United States.

“I showed I could still play at that level,” Doughty said. “I mean, my ankle was mangled and I did pretty well.”

However, Doughty acknowledges he cannot rely solely on his past experience or recent performances. The competition for a spot on Canada’s Olympic team is fierce, with 13 defensemen vying for a limited number of positions at the orientation camp.

“This summer has been huge for me,” Doughty stated. “I’ve been focusing on the Olympics this summer maybe more than I’ve been focusing on playing for the L.A. Kings. I want to win the Cup too, but this has been my focus, how hard I have to work this summer to get myself back and to have a great start to the season.”

Doughty is eager to prove himself and earn another chance on the Olympic stage. His journey begins when the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche on October 7 in the final game of an opening night tripleheader.

Armstrong remains optimistic about Doughty’s chances, acknowledging the challenge posed by age. “The reality with everyone is that Father Time is undefeated, and he has to crack that whip behind him and keep these young pups away so he can get one more crack at it,” Armstrong said.